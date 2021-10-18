DIGG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,917.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $59,691.44 or 0.97080465 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and $11,917.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

