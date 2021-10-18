Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $12.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.