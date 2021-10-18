Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.54 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

