Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $304.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,825,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

