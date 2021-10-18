DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $437.49 million and $1.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00295574 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007415 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006342 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.
DigitalBits Coin Profile
DigitalBits Coin Profile
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.
