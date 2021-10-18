DigitalNote Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $24,378.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.05 or 0.00412003 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 645.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,062,007,335 coins and its circulating supply is 7,920,700,025 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

