Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00198149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.