Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $47.87 on Major Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $47.87 or 0.00077954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00197027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,636 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

