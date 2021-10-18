Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.54

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.54 and last traded at $218.78, with a volume of 5815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.