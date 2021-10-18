Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,182 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of National Vision worth $54,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

EYE opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

