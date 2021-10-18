Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Barrick Gold worth $57,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $71,682,000 after buying an additional 311,516 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.