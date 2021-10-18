Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.20% of Caleres worth $54,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $22.15 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $847.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

