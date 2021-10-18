Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.45% of EPR Properties worth $57,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 561.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $52.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

