Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Travel + Leisure worth $56,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $19,008,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

