Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Caesars Entertainment worth $56,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.71 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

