Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.33 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.76% of SpartanNash worth $54,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in SpartanNash by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $810.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

