Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.72 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $54,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,661 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.