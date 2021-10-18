Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.94 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.81% of Standex International worth $55,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

