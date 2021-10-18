Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.40 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.85% of National Bank worth $56,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

