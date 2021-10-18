Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.58 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Jack in the Box worth $57,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of JACK opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.