Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Evergy worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Evergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

