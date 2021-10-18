Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.27% of Sally Beauty worth $56,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SBH opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

