Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $53,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

