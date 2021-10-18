Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Terminix Global worth $55,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Terminix Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,024,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

