Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Allison Transmission worth $56,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,399,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

