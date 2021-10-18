Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of LG Display worth $57,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPL. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

