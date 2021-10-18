Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,159,167 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Avantor worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,425,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,647,000 after acquiring an additional 360,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.