Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,896 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $56,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 927,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

