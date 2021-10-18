Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,991 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.03% of Crane worth $55,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crane by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

