Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,071 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of CMS Energy worth $54,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.30 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

