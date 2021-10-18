Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,325 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Rollins worth $54,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.