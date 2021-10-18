Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,949 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Cree worth $57,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cree by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.