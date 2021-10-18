Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,821 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.55% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $55,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 511.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $810.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

