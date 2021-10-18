Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,614 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.00% of Cimpress worth $54,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth $236,197,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

