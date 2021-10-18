Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 133,149 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.92% of PGT Innovations worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.25 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

