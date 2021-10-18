Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 143,071 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.49% of Banc of California worth $57,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.