Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,809 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.63% of National Western Life Group worth $54,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $211.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.97. The company has a market cap of $769.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

