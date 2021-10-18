Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,078 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.92% of Matthews International worth $55,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

