Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,918 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.38% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $57,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

BLMN opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.