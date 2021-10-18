Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,244 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.05% of MGE Energy worth $55,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

