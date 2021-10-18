Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 482,596 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Hawaiian worth $54,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hawaiian by 52.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 43,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

