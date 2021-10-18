Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.31% of Air Transport Services Group worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

