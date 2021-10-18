Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

DIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

