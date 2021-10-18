DinoSwap (DINO) One Day Volume Hits $896,124.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $896,124.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 102,081,682 coins and its circulating supply is 48,230,973 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

