disBalancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,203.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $112,203.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,487 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.