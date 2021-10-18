Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

DFS opened at $129.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

