Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

DISCA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 1,087.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

