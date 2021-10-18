Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.
DISCA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 143,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Discovery by 1,087.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
