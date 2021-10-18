Divisar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications comprises approximately 3.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Sequans Communications worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,639,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.