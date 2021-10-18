DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading Down 5%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 1,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $722.97 million, a PE ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DMC Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

