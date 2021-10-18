DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Achieves $294,620.03

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $294,620.03 and $3,960.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.24 or 0.99629075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.62 or 0.05993815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023834 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.